The Kardashian Family Brings Kourtney’s Daughter To Beyoncé’s Concert After Her Hospital Scare

The Kardashian family has each other’s back during the toughest of times. Kim and Khloé Kardashian, the sisters of Kourtney Kardashian, performed a very kind gesture over Labor Day weekend. After Kourtney was rushed to a Los Angeles hospital near her home, it is safe to say that she needs time to relax and rest up. Knowing that, the Kardashian family seemed to be planning on attending one of Beyoncé’s shows during her three-day stint in California.

Kim and Khloé decided to bring Kourtney’s daughter, Penelope, out to experience one of the biggest performers in the world. In the photo above the clan is wearing their best silver get-ups per the Queen Bey’s attire request. The artist’s birthday was yesterday, and she has been asking her fans to wear silver to help celebrate the occasion. Kim’s daughter North was also in attendance.

The Kardashian Family Is Tight Knit

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 10: (L-R) Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian and Kim Kardashian attend`Kim Kardashian the 2019 E! People’s Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on November 10, 2019 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Various Instagram stories were shared on Kim and Khloé’s accounts showing how much fun they were having. It is nice to see when the Kardashian family has got each other’s backs. Especially, after Kourtney’s brief hospital stay that forced her husband, Travis Barker, to rush home and postpone some of Blin-182’s shows in Europe. Kourtney continues to remain at home with her man, as the couple still has not disclosed the reasoning for her going to seek care.

What are your initial thoughts on Kim and Khloé Kardashian taking Kourtney’s daughter, Penelope, to the Beyoncé Renaissance World Tour show? Is this the most famous family in recent memory? Do you think we will ever find out why Kourtney had to be rushed to the hospital? We want to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest breaking news around the Kardashian clan. Our continuing well wishes go out to Kourtney, Travis Barker, and the rest of the family as she recovers.

