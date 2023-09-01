Travis Barker Leaves Blink-182 Tour Due To Family Matters, Posts Pic Of Prayer Room

Travis Barker shocked blink-182 fans recently when he abruptly departed from the legendary pop-punk group’s European tour. Moreover, the band announced that they had to postpone shows in Dublin, Belfast, and Glasgow due to the drummer’s inability to attend given an “urgent family matter.” Before this came out, though, Barker posted a series of cryptic images of a prayer room. The first picture showed a door with the sign “Prayer Room. All welcome” alongside a picture of a kneeling person. In addition, the 47-year-old also uploaded snapshots of a stained glass window and a “Together we pray” banner.

Furthermore, fans reportedly linked these images to a prayer room at the Glasgow Airport. While it’s unclear what prompted this exit from Travis Barker, we know that he and his wife Kourtney Kardashian are expecting a child soon. Hopefully this emergency isn’t as unfortunate as it sounds, and the artist finds himself in a good place. Page Six, who reported on this story, reached out to the couple’s representatives for comments, of which none have come forward as of writing this article.

Read More: Travis Barker Net Worth 2023: What Is The Famed Drummer Worth?

Travis Barker Performing At Coachella

INDIO, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 14: Travis Barker of Blink-182 performs at the Sahara Tent during the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 14, 2023 in Indio, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Coachella)

Despite this worrisome news, the celebrity pairing is very excited for this new chapter in their life, bringing fans into that process as well. For example, Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian recently learned the baby’s birth gender (spoiler alert: it’s a boy) and shared footage with their followers. Not only that, but apparently their public displays of affection for the cameras are exactly the same when they’re away, further giving credence to the idea that they’re madly in love. Page Six recently interviewed musical collaborator Pardyalone, who spoke on their lovey-dovey antics.

“They’re PDA as f**k,” he remarked. “They will not stop kissing, for real. I’m like, ‘Yo, chill.’ It’s so real. It’s probably more real [than what fans see on TV]. In real life, they really are, like, sucking face all the time. I haven’t really had a chance to talk to Travis but congrats, bro! If you f***ing see this, congrats!” We send our best wishes to the drummer and his family in this time, and hope that things pick back up for them soon. On that note, log back into HNHH for the latest news and updates on Travis Barker.

Read More: Tyga And Travis Barker Reportedly Working On New Music

[via]