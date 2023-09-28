Tasha K Attacks Kim Kardashian As A “Baby Mama Whose Been With Most Of Hollywood”

Tasha K has set her sights on a new target. The infamous gossip blogger and provocateur took aim at Kim Kardashian, calling the reality star a "baby mama" who has "been with most of Hollywood". Tasha exaggerated just a little, saying Kardashian has "nine kids or something". Kardashian has four children. Furthermore, Tasha also argued that Kardashian lost her relevancy after her divorce from Kanye West. Of course, it's a very bold take from a person only famous for making inflammatory remarks about rich celebrities.

Furthermore, most people saw the take as a big reach from Tasha. "Kim that’s in the new season of AHS?! Kim that was just on the cover of a magazine?! Like wtf is she talking about😂😂," one Instagram user said. "Tasha K relevance is at an all time low. She’s being sued and still in rich ppl business. Girl go look a new career," another shot back at the blogger. "Kim has done major campaigns for fashion brands. Her show is on its 72nd season and she's currently on another show. Her relevancy is just fine. Especially compared to someone who sits on there broom closet recorded themselves with a Teams meeting background," someone else compared.

Tasha K Refutes Wack 100's Claims

Elsewhere, Tasha has had to refute some rumors aimed at her in recent weeks. Appearing on No Jumper, Tasha refuted recent claims made by Wack 100 that the two had shared a sexual relationship. What's more, Tasha hit back with claims of her own about the producer. "His ex-girlfriend, who I guess he cheated on his wife with, hit me. She was like, 'I'm the one who took that picture of him, you know, laying on his diabetes belly and his ass was up.' She says she put three fingers in his ass. We got the Winos calling him three-finger Wack," Tasha claimed.

This incident had almost immediately followed Tasha's feud with Joe Budden. Budden had recently announced that he was shelving an interview between himself and Tasha. The podcaster claimed that there were a myriad of reasons as to why the episode wouldn't be released. However, Tasha took aim at Budden and accused him of "siding" with Cardi B, whom Tasha owes $4 million to. It seems as though wherever Tasha K goes, trouble is not far behind her.

