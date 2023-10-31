Travis Barker Addresses Rumors He Caused Feud Between Kourtney & Kim Kardashian: “Stop It”

Travis Barker says it’s “ridiculous” to think that his past fling with Kim Kardashian has played a role in her and Kourtney Kardashian’s ongoing feud. The Blink-182 star addressed the rumors during a Los Angeles Times interview. The outlet began by citing his 2016 memoir, Can I Say: Living Large, Cheating Death, And Drums, Drums, Drums. In the book, Barker wrote that Kim was working as Hilton’s closet organizer, and he “kept on secretly checking out Kim” and told a friend, “I don’t care if she’s the closet girl, she’s f*cking hot.”

Now, Barker tells the L.A. Times: “It’s like, ‘Kourtney’s fans are worried about Travis. He’s a womanizer.’ Stop it. I obviously shared all that stuff because I wanted to move past it. It was therapeutic for me. […] That’s her sister. She knows we used to talk. Nothing bad was going on. You give people a little information and they think they’ve solved the mystery of ‘this is why they’re fighting.’ It’s just so ridiculous.”

Travis Barker & Kourtney Kardashian Attend The Met Gala

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 02: (L-R) Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian attend The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Kourtney and Kim have been feuding since Kim worked with Dolce & Gabbana in 2022 after Kourtney already worked with them for her and Travis Barker's wedding. They've been trading shots throughout the family's show, The Kardashians. Despite the beef, Kourtney still wished Kim a happy birthday on Instagram, earlier this month. In doing so, she brought up their tumultuous relationship.

"Happy happy birthday to my first sister @kimkardashian!" Kourtney wrote on her Instagram Story. "Thank you for all those years of bossing you around and you actually listening to all my cr*zy ideas. People think the fights they've seen on tv are bad...if only they got to witness the hair pulling, nail digging ones from early high school. The joys of sisterhood. I love you deeply forever and always. May God bless this year with love and happiness and abundant joy. [heart emoji]." Be on the lookout for further updates on Kourtney and Kim's feud on HotNewHipHop.

