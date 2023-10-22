Kourtney Kardashian Celebrates Kim Kardashian’s Birthday By Reflecting On Their Fights

Kourtney Kardashian reflected on the various fights she's gotten in with her sister, Kim, in honor of her birthday on Instagram, Saturday. While penning a lengthy tribute to the 43-year-old, Kourtney shared numerous photos of the two of them together from over the years.

"Happy happy birthday to my first sister @kimkardashian!" Kourtney wrote on her Instagram Story. "Thank you for all those years of bossing you around and you actually listening to all my cr*zy ideas. People think the fights they've seen on tv are bad...if only they got to witness the hair pulling, nail digging ones from early high school. The joys of sisterhood. I love you deeply forever and always. May God bless this year with love and happiness and abundant joy. [heart emoji]." She also shared a picture of the two in matching Halloween costumes with the caption: "Twinning since the beginning." Throughout the day, she added more photos of the two.

Kourtney & Kim Kardashian Attend CFDA Fashion Awards

NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 04: Kim Kardashian West and Kourtney Kardashian attend the 2018 CFDA Fashion Awards at Brooklyn Museum on June 4, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Jared Siskin/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

As depicted on the family's Hulu series, The Kardashians, Kourtney and Kim have been feuding since Kim worked with Dolce & Gabbana in 2022. That collaboration came after Kourtney worked with them for her and Travis Barker's wedding. During a recent episode of the show, Kim remarked that she and Kourtney's friends "call us complaining" and are in a "group chat that's actually labeled 'Not Kourtney.'" Check out Kourtney's post for Kim on Instagram below.

Kourtney Pays Tribute To Kim

Kim celebrated her 43rd birthday on Friday night at Funke restaurant in Beverly Hills. In doing so, she brought along her sisters as well as Hailey Bieber and Lauren Sánchez, among others. Be on the lookout for further updates on The Kardashians on HotNewHipHop.

