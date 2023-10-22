Kim Kardashian Reveals She’s Setting An Age Limit For Future Partners

Kim Kardashian says that she wants her next partner to be "a little more age-appropriate." Discussing her love life on the latest episode of The Kardashians, Kim explained what she's looking for out of her next romance. The comments come after Kim split with 29-year-old comedian Pete Davidson, last year.

"I have age limits, guys, I need just a little more age-appropriate," Kim explained. "I need, like, 40s." She further said: "When you're single and all your friends are married, it's like you have desperation on your face and everyone under the sun wants to hook you up with someone. I'm genuinely just OK being by myself for a minute and the right situation will come my way."

Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson Attend Met Gala

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 02: Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian attend The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/Getty Images)

As of now, Kim is reportedly single. A source told ET last month: "She’s not seriously dating anyone at the moment, but open to finding love again if she meets the right person. Right now her main focus is on her kids and her businesses." Despite being single, rumors still have surfaced about her being interested in the recently divorced NFL legend, Tom Brady. He would fit with Kim's age hopes as he turned 46 back in August. He also separated from his longtime wife, Gisele Bündchen, in 2022 after returning to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

As for Kim, she just celebrated her 43rd birthday on Friday night at Funke restaurant in Beverly Hills. The SKIMS founder brought along her sisters as well as Hailey Bieber and Lauren Sánchez, among others. Be on the lookout for further updates on Kim Kardashian's love life on HotNewHipHop. New episodes of The Kardashians air on Hulu on Thursdays.

