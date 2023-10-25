Beyonce Sends Kim Kardashian Flowers On Her Birthday

Beyonce sent Kim Kardashian a bouquet of flowers in honor of her 43rd birthday, last weekend. Kim shared a picture of the flowers and accompanying letter on her Instagram Story, earlier this week. “Kim, Have a beautiful birthday,” Beyonce wrote in the card to Kim. “Hope you are surrounded by joy. All my love, B.”

Kim previously attended Beyonce‘s 41st birthday party, last year, and more recently also attended her Renaissance World Tour birthday show back in September. Kim celebrated her 43rd birthday last Friday night at Funke restaurant in Beverly Hills. In doing so, she brought along her sisters as well as Hailey Bieber and Lauren Sánchez, among others.

Kim Kardashian Attends Beyonce's Renaissance World Tour

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 04: (Editorial Use Only) (Exclusive Coverage) (L-R) Khloé Kardashian, Penelope Disick, Kim Kardashian, North West and Kris Jenner attend the "RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR" at SoFi Stadium on September 04, 2023 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood)

Beyonce was far from the only celebrity to celebrate Kim’s special day. Kim's sister, Kourtney, also reflected on their recent fights while wishing her a happy birthday. "Happy happy birthday to my first sister @kimkardashian!" Kourtney wrote on her Instagram Story. "Thank you for all those years of bossing you around and you actually listening to all my cr*zy ideas. People think the fights they've seen on tv are bad...if only they got to witness the hair pulling, nail digging ones from early high school. The joys of sisterhood. I love you deeply forever and always. May God bless this year with love and happiness and abundant joy. [heart emoji]."

Beyonce Sends Kim Kardashian A Floral Arrangement

Being 43 years old, Kim recently revealed that she's instituting a new age limit for her potential partners. "I have age limits, guys, I need just a little more age-appropriate," Kim recently explained on The Kardashians. "I need, like, 40s." Be on the lookout for further updates on The Kardashians on HotNewHipHop.

