Kim Kardashian Reveals Beyonce’s Wild Party Left Her “Blacked Out”

During a recent episode of The Kardashians, Kim opened up about one of her wild nights with Beyonce. According to the SKIMS founder, she danced the night away at Bey's event, and didn't even remember it the next day. Kim claims that she's not a big drinker, and only enjoys a bit of alcohol on occasion. This probably explains why her sisters had to give her a refresher on her antics from the night before.

“I’m definitely still a lightweight. I’ll have, like, two shots, and I’ll be wasted and it’s so much fun. I’ll be dancing on the dance floor,” the mother of four explained. “Seriously, I know you guys don’t believe me — ask Beyonce! I danced all night long at her party, I think I blacked out.” She went on to explain how she “woke up to so many text messages" about her behavior the night prior, and went to her sister for help. "I was like, ‘Khloe, what did I do?’ She’s like, ‘You were dropping it low and dancing,’ and I was like, ‘Nooo!’ I danced all night long and had no idea,” she recalled. Though it's unclear exactly which of Beyonce's wild events Kim was referring to, InStyle suggests that it was the hitmaker's birthday party last year.

Kim K Didn't Remember "Dropping It Low" With Beyonce

Alicia Keys, Swizz Beatz, Beyonce, Jay-Z, Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, Sean 'Diddy' Combs and Cassie celebrate their 2016 MTV Video Music Awards After Party at Pasquale Jones on August 28, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by James Devaney/GC Images)

Clearly, Kim and Beyonce go way back. The reality star went out to support the icon's Renaissance Tour at SoFi Stadium last month, posing for photos with family. Kim was joined by her mother Kris and sister Khloe, as well as her daughter North and niece Penelope. The group rocked silver, Renaissance-inspired fits, even linking up with Jeff Bezos and his fiancée Lauren Sánchez.

