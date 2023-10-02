Kim Kardashian’s Gucci Bra Is Seriously Stunning (And Small)

Fashion brands have implemented various unique strategies to revitalize themselves in the public eye after a fall from grace, and more than one of them has used the Kardashian-Jenner family to do it. We previously watched Dolce & Gabbana be (somewhat) forgiven for their past transgressions after teaming up with Kim Kardashian and her siblings. Now, Gucci seems to be following suit by nabbing the supermodel of the family, Kendall, for their latest campaign.

The California native posed in front of the camera with her beau, Bad Bunny. Sharing the snaps on Instagram is how they made their relationship social media official, much to fans' delight. Prior to that, we saw them sitting front row with Anna Wintour at the Gucci runway. Now, it seems Jenner has passed the gauntlet on to her big sister, Kim, who shared some seriously sultry thirst traps to her feed on Monday (October 2) afternoon.

Kim Kardashian Says, "It's All Gucci"

The 42-year-old's photo dump begins with a moody picture of her mean mugging in nothing more than an itty bitty silver bra. Upon closer inspection, the small triangles have the Gucci logo inscribed on them in sequins, though most viewers have been too busy admiring Kardashian's chest. "It's all Gucci," the mother of four wrote in her caption. In the final snapshot, she lays back in a sleek-looking pair of monogrammed pyjamas – the perfect companion piece for her teensy top.

Elsewhere in the news, Kim Kardashian's chaotic marriage to Kanye West has become a hot topic of conversation again. The pair seem to be co-parenting as peacefully as possible at this time, though a resurfaced documentary clip shows the rapper getting in his feelings while recalling how his ex-wife spoke to him throughout their time together. Read what Ye had to say at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

