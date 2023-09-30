Kendall Jenner And Bad Bunny Star In New Gucci Commercial

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny are off on vacation, at least in their new Gucci commercial. The rumored couple are seen dressed to the nines and carrying expensive luggage through an airport in their ad for Gucci's Valigeria line. Valigeria is the fashion brand's luxury travel line. The pair were also seen in the front row of Gucci's Spring/Summer 2024 show alongside fashion maven Anna Wintour.

2023 has been dominated by rumors that Jenner and Benito are dating. They've been spotted out to dinner, attending NBA games, and doing various couple activities. However, neither party is yet to confirm that they are in fact a couple. As recently as this past week, fans of both personalities have been scouring every piece of media for clues confirming the relationship. The most recent piece of media to be scrutinized was the music video for Benito's new song, "Un Preview". It's become something of a trend with the Jenners. Kendall's sister Kylie is also still yet to publicly confirmed her relationship with actor Timothée Chalamet.

Read More: Bad Bunny Is Frustrated By Fans Expecting Transparency In Kendall Jenner Relationship

Jenner Roasted For Multiple Runway Flops

However, luxury hasn't always gone over well, especially for Jenner this week. Jenner appeared on the runway for both the Versace and Schiaparelli shows, opening the former and closing the latter. However, both performances were widely roasted for looking awkward, ungainly, and unbecoming of the world's highest-paid model. Many people online have claimed that despite her lack of modeling talent, Jenner continues to get lucrative gigs due to her nepotistic connections.

At the Versace show, online observers compared her clunky walk to a "mom marching up to a customer service desk". Meanwhile, others lamented her ability to continually fail upwards due to her place in the Jenner-Kardashian family. Meanwhile, her Schiaparelli appearance was a lot of "yass queen, give us nothing" as she tried to emulate Jackie Kennedy. The lifeless performance is more "Jackie Onothing" than "Jackie Onassis". Paris Fashion Week continues until October 3. It's unclear if Jenner has anymore gigs lined up.

Read More: Kendall Jenner Gets Naked On A Horse For New Stella McCartney Campaign

[via]