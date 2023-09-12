Bad Bunny Is Frustrated By Fans Expecting Transparency In Kendall Jenner Relationship

Around late July, reality star Kendall Jenner and Latin music superstar Bad Bunny began popping up in public places together. While it was just an unsubstantiated fling at first, things appeared to be getting more and more involved as the pair were seen together more often. They began popping up at shows together. First sharing pics from a 50 Cent concert and being spotted alongside Kim Kardashian at a Drake tour stop. While that night was dominated by the announcement that Drake had a collab with the reggaeton star on his new album, the dating curiosities soon returned.

In a new interview with Vanity Fair, Bad Bunny talks about plenty of things fans have been dying to hear. When asked about Jenner, unsurprisingly, he didn't disclose any details. Instead, he took the opportunity to express his issues with the personal transparency often expected by major public figures. "“[Fans] don’t know how you feel, they don’t know how you live, they don’t know anything, and I really don’t want them to know. I’m not really interested in clarifying anything because I have no commitment to clarify anything to anyone. I am clear and my friend Jomar is clear and my mother is clear. They are the only ones to whom I have to clarify anything." Check out the full interview below.

Read More: Bad Bunny Spotted Rocking Kendall Jenner’s Necklace

Bad Bunny Isn't Clarifying Anything

Bad Bunny also lets slip plenty of details on other aspects of his life and music in the interview that fans are eating up. He shared his thoughts on his controversial loss to Harry Styles for the Album Of The Year Grammy earlier this year. He explains that he didn't think much of it until seeing the overwhelming public reaction. The intense backlash from fans convinced him that he really should have won.

Bad Bunny wouldn't share any concrete details on his forthcoming album. While VF teases that it could be arriving this fall, he doesn't elaborate except to say that he's been inspired by '70s'70s music. What do you think of Bad Bunny's comments on clarifying his relationship status with Kendall Jenner? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Bad Bunny’s Latest Thirst Trap Leaves Nothing To The Imagination

[Via]