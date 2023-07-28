Kendall Jenner Says Kris Is “Manifesting An Engagement” For Her Amid Bad Bunny Fling

During a recent episode of The Kardashians, Kendall Jenner opens up about a sentimental gift given to her by her mother, Kris. Kendall reveals that she and her sisters were given dollhouses filled with tokens of their own interests. She says hers included nods to her horseback riding hobby, including miniature riding boots and clothing. According to Kendall, her mother also snuck a special piece of jewelry into her custom dollhouse, symbolizing hopes that her daughter will soon marry.

“She put an engagement ring in mine because she thought it was manifesting an engagement for me,” Kendall explained. “So if that tells you anything about where my mom wants me to be in life.” The revelation has gotten social media users talking, particularly since the model has been spotted out with Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny in recent months.

Read More: Kendall Jenner Parties With French Athlete Amid Rumored Bad Bunny Romance

Kendall Jenner Shows Off Striped Bikini

The duo was first speculated to be a couple after they were seen enjoying a meal together earlier this year. In May, a source reportedly told UsWeekly that things were heating up between the two of them. “[Kendall] definitely sees long-term potential with him,” they claimed. “She feels like he’s the complete package and he treats her like a total gentleman,” the source added. “They are having a great time together, and she appreciates that he gets along with all of her friends.”

It was then speculated that Bad Bunny paid tribute to his rumored lover on his single “Where She Goes.” The accompanying music video features an angel, which fans thought could be a reference to Kendall walking in Victoria’s Secret fashion shows. She was later spotted dancing alongside French footballer Kylian Mbappé at a party, and some fans thought their fling may be no longer. The model seems unfazed by all the gossip, however, recently posing in a fun striped bikini. Apparently, Bad Bunny may have even joined her on the lakeside getaway.

Read More: Kendall Jenner Net Worth 2023: What Is The Kardashians Megastar Worth?

[Via][Via]