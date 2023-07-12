During a new episode of The Kardashians, Scott Disick is shown praising Khloe Kardashian’s role in her niece’s life. Dream Kardashian is the daughter of Khloe’s brother Rob and his ex, Blac Chyna. “You’re basically somewhat of a co-parent to Dream,” he told her, “You’re, like, more than an aunt.” Khloe then revealed that she sometimes feels like a “third wheel” to Dream’s parents, he reminds her how important she is in the young girl’s life. “You’re, like, the wheel that makes the car move,” he told Khloe.

Some fans took Disick’s comment as possible shade towards Rob and Chyna, claiming he appeared to be downplaying their role in their own daughter’s life. “I absolutely love being a mom to people,” Khloe says later on, “I love mothering people. It’s so in my blood just to be a mom. I wouldn’t have it any other way.”

Scott Disick Praises Khloe Kardashian For Her Role In Dream’s Life

Khloe has previously shown off how close of a relationship Dream has with her own daughter, True. “True and Dream are best friends and love being together and that’s the main reason why Khloe’s with them so much,” a source told PEOPLE earlier this year, “Aunt Khloe loves to be good to Dream and is always happy to take her. They’re very close.” Last year, Blac Chyna sued various members of the Kardashian family, claiming that they had a part in spreading misinformation on her. She was awarded no damages in the legal battle.

Recently, Blac Chyna weighed in on her relationship with the family in an interview with the US Sun. “It’s going good. It’s going good. I think that everything will get better, like, with time. Things just have to, like, kind of move on,” she explained. “As far as negativity goes, no. On my side, there’s never been anything negative. I don’t talk about them. I’ve never talked about them for, what, the past six years now. So it’s all love.” The claims were surprising, considering her recent public legal battle with the family.

