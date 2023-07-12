Blac Chyna has been in her fair share of drama over the years. However, her biggest pieces of personal turmoil came while associated with the Kardashians. Of course, the social media star has a child with Rob Kardashian. Moreover, she had a reality show with him that was ultimately canceled after just one season. There was a whole lot of drama between her and Rob’s sisters, and it subsequently led to a civil suit that played out in court just last year.

If you remember, Blac Chyna was suing the Kardashian clan for damages caused by the alleged lies they were spewing. Overall, this led to a very public trial in which Kris Jenner and numerous Kardashians had to testify. In the end, a jury decided not to give Chyna any damages, which was a huge blow for the reality star. Now, however, she has changed her life around. For instance, she has gotten rid of her plastic surgery, and she is going by Angela White.

Read More: Angela White, AKA Blac Chyna, Rocks Air Jordan 11s At “Spider-Man” Premiere

Blac Chyna Speaks

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MAY 30: Blac Chyna attends the World Premiere of Sony Pictures Animation’s “Spider-Man: Across the Spider Verse” at Regency Village Theatre on May 30, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic )

In an interview with the US Sun, Blac Chyna spoke about her relationship with the Kardashians. Overall, it is clear that she is doing just fine with her new lease on life. However, she claims that she hasn’t said anything negative about the Kardashians for years. “It’s going good. It’s going good. I think that everything will get better, like, with time. Things just have to, like, kind of move on,” Blac Chyna explained. “As far as negativity goes, no. On my side, there’s never been anything negative. I don’t talk about them. I’ve never talked about them for, what, the past six years now. So it’s all love.”

The Kardashians themselves probably have something to say about this. Although, Chyna is a different person now, and probably wants to leave all of the bad stuff in the past. Ultimately, this is a noble and admiral position to take. Stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news from around the pop culture world, and beyond.

Read More: Blac Chyna & Dream Kardashian End Their Long Weekend With Mother-Daughter Workout

[Via]