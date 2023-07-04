If you were introduced to Angela White via her Rob & Chyna series with Rob Kardashian, you may recall some of the toxic behaviour the mother of two engaged in in the past. Her relationship with the nepo baby was nothing short of toxic. In fact, it even involved a revenge porn lawsuit after Rob shared nude photos of her on his social media. Blac Chyna has since learned plenty of lessons about life and love. These have led her to make some huge changes in her life throughout the first half of 2023.

It all began when the former OnlyFans creator announced that she was removing her butt injections, breast implants, and facial filler. In addition to that, Chyna had her Baphomet tattoo lasered off and was baptized to reclaim her devotion to God. Now that the updates to her body have had time to settle, she’s looking stronger and more confident than ever. On Tuesday (July 4), she proudly showed off the progress she’s made during a workout session with 6-year-old Dream Kardashian.

Read More: Kardashians Say Rob & Blac Chyna Drama Is “Hurting” Dream

Blac Chyna Sets a Good Example for Her Daughter

@blacchyna/Instagram Story

In a clip captured by her trainer, Chyna leads by example, showing her youngest child how to do an exercise. The 35-year-old wore an incredibly low-cut red sports pra and matching printed leggings for their gym session. Dream Kardashian showed love to Qatar with her jersey and matched her pink sneakers to the dumbbells she used. Thanks to Chyna’s positive influence, her six-year-old is far more likely to grow up with a healthy relationship to working out.

Outside of the major changes she’s made to her body, Blac Chyna is also making big shifts in her relationships. She and her mother, Tokyo Toni, have gone through huge healing as of late, with the Dominican-born content creator getting her daughter’s name tattooed for her birthday in the spring. See a video of that special moment at the link below, and check back later for more music/pop culture news updates.

Read More: Tokyo Toni Debuts “Angela” Tattoo On Blac Chyna’s Birthday, Seemingly Ends Their Beef

[Via]