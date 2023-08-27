Bad Bunny’s Latest Thirst Trap Leaves Nothing To The Imagination

Bad Bunny’s currently got all of social media going “ay papi” thanks to a new thirst trap. However, is it even a thirst trap if it’s not leaving anything to the imagination? Reshared by Pop Crave, Benito appears to have snapped the shot in an open-air shower and is very naked. Pop Crave helpfully slapped a censor over his Bad Bunny but that’s not stopping social media from getting very hot and bothered.

Benito doesn’t have an album coming out this year, stating after he dropped “When She Comes” that he would be taking a break from working on an album after dropping three since 2020. “I’m taking a break. 2023 is for me, for my physical health, my emotional health to breathe, enjoy my achievements,” he told Billboard. “We’re going to celebrate. Let’s go here, let’s go there, let’s go on the boat. I have a couple of sporadic commitments, and I’ll go to the studio, but there’s no pressure. Remember yourself, cabrón. You’ve worked your ass off.”

Social Media LOVES Naked Bad Bunny

Safe to say that the picture was very well-received on social media. “What that energizer do?” commented one user along with a video of Chloe Bailey gasping and moaning. The replies only got hornier the further you scroll on Twitter. People are very excited about this picture. Very excited. A lot of the replies are simply extensive lists of where (and how) people would do it with Benito. A few appeared to oppose the image, but it is Twitter after all.

Of course, Benito is presumably spoken for. He has been linked to Kendall Jenner for several months now. The pair were recently at one of Drake’s concerts in Los Angeles together, though Benito was likely wearing some more clothes then. Elsewhere, Benito also appeared in a feature on Travis Scott’s UTOPIA. He appeared alongside The Weeknd on “K-Pop”. As a single, the song hit #7 on the Billboard Hot 100.

