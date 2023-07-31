50 Cent Slams Live Nation For Not Informing Him Bad Bunny & Kendall Jenner Were At His Latest Show

50 Cent didn’t realize Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner were at his recent concert in Nashville.

50 Cent called out Live Nation on social media, over the weekend, after the company failed to inform him that Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner were in attendance at his recent concert in Nashville. The legendary New York rapper is currently traveling the globe on his Final Lap Tour.

“I’m so mad at these people at live nation,” 50 wrote on Twitter. “They didn’t even tell me @kendalljenner and my man @badbunnypr came to see my show Wait till I find out exactly who is responsible for this, They are not gonna want to be anywhere near this tour. WTF #thefinallaptour.”

Bad Bunny & Kendall Jenner In NYC

NEW YORK. NEW YORK – MAY 01: Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner attend The After hosted by Diddy & Doja. Cat powered by Ciroc Premium Vodka and DeLeon Tequila at Club Love on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images)

50 will be performing on the tour through October. When tickets went on sale, earlier this year, he suggested the world tour may be his last. “Because ticket sales are doing so well they’re adding new markets so the UK, North America and possibly Australia will be in there,” he said at the time. “I gotta get to Africa, I got a lot of spots I gotta hit before I be done, because this is the Final Lap Tour. I won’t be running around like this no more, I gotta do my film and television stuff and got a lot of other things going on behind the scenes that I gotta work on, so I won’t be out touring as much as I’ve been touring…I’m having fun this time because it’s set up to enjoy myself, we not feeling pressure.”

50 Cent Calls Out Live Nation

50 says that, following the Final Lap Tour, he’ll be focusing on various television and film projects he has in the works. He purchased a massive 985,000-square-foot studio to do so, earlier this year.

