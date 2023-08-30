Bad Bunny Spotted Rocking Kendall Jenner’s Necklace

Dating rumors between Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner continue to heat up. Recently, the “Efecto” singer was caught rocking the reality star and model’s “K” necklace. Jenner had been captured sporting the jewelry on The Kardashians. Bad Bunny appears to have channeled his more earthy side — pairing the necklace with a beige cap, sunglasses, a brown hoodie, and a tan shirt.

A picture of the Latin hitmaker wearing the chain was posted to the official Not Skinny But Not Fat Instagram page. However, the move has left fans with mixed reactions. “This is a pr relationship,” one fan alleged in the comments. Whereas, another fan claims the singer may be using Jenner: “Why do I get the feeling that he is “using” her for more fame outside the latin world….”

Bad Bunny And Kendall Have Been Reportedly Dating For Months

In February, the pair were allegedly caught making out at a Los Angeles club. Since rumors of the relationship have only grown. The two have even begun coordinating their outfits. An insider told UsWeekly that Kendall thinks the singer and rapper is the “complete package” and can see a long future with him. “She feels like he’s the complete package, and he treats her like a total gentleman. They are having a great time together, and she appreciates that he gets along with all of her friends.” It seems what attracted the reality starlet to Bad Bunny is his confidence, “which, thankfully, is not arrogance or cockiness,” they told the publication.

On the music front, Drake recently confirmed that the two are working on new music. It would be their first collaboration since 2018’s “Mia.” The Toronto rap star made the announcement at a recent show of his It’s All A Blur Tour. “I want to tell y’all something ’cause y’all are L.A., and we love you. It’s been like six years since me and Benito did a song. So, we got a song coming for y’all on my album.” Bad Bunny was attending the show alongside Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian, and Tristan Thompson.

