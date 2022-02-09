Gucci
- MusicT.I. Regrets Gucci Mane Reconciliation Not Happening SoonerTip and Guwop were sworn enemies after the latter claimed more influence and dominance than the former, but it's water under the bridge now.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureGucci Mane's Wife Reunites With Stolen Lamborghini After Cash Reward OfferAfter Keyshia Ka'oir warned folks that things were going to get ugly, it seems like whoever read her messages knew they had to act.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- StreetwearHalle Bailey's Gucci Gown Does Little To Combat Pregnancy Gossip: Photos"The Little Mermaid" was in attendance at the LACMA Film + Art Gallery this weekend with others like Kim Kardashian and Salma Hayek.By Hayley Hynes
- StreetwearKim Kardashian's Gucci Bra Is Seriously Stunning (And Small)Several of the Kar-Jenner sisters can't get enough of Gucci lately.By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsBad Bunny & Kendall Jenner Make Their Romance Instagram-OfficialThe lovebirds recently starred in Gucci's newest Valigeria campaign, and their reposts of it on IG made things official.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- StreetwearKendall Jenner And Bad Bunny Star In New Gucci CommercialThe rumored couple are jetting off in style in the new ad.By Ben Mock
- StreetwearBad Bunny & Kendall Jenner Sit Front Row At Gucci S/S 2024 With Anna WintourWhat many first assumed was a PR relationship continues to thrive into the fall season.By Hayley Hynes
- StreetwearHalle Bailey & DDG Don Gucci Drip For Milan Fashion Week As Pregnancy Rumours FlyThe oversized coat Bailey wore while posing with her man quickly had her comment section flooded with more speculation.By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsOffset Surprises Cardi B With Luxury GiftCardi B's luxury bag collection is expanding.By Caroline Fisher
- ViralGucci Mane Asks For Help From Fans With Cover Art For Upcoming "Brrrbie" ReleaseWhat better way to celebrate "Barbenheimer" than by blasting some explosive and vibrant new Guwop tracks?By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- StreetwearKeyshia Ka'oir Professes Her Love For Husband Gucci Mane In IG Photo DumpThe model, actress, and entrepreneur sticks by her man no matter what.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SneakersGucci Unveils $120K Adidas Sneaker TrunkGucci and Adidas have done it again.By Alexander Cole
- StreetwearAll The Times A$AP Rocky Showed Up To Fashion Weeks Looking Like A Million BucksA$AP Rocky has donned some of the hottest outfits seen at Fashion Weeks. From New York to Milan, see why Rocky is one of the most fashionable celebrities.By Faith Katunga
- StreetwearA$AP Rocky's Gucci Logo Braids Prove He's The Flyest At Milan Fashion WeekThe "Fashion Killa" strikes again.By Hayley Hynes
- StreetwearA$AP Rocky Fronts The New Gucci Guilty CampaignA$AP Rocky will be rocking Gucci fragrances from here on out.By Ashanty Rivera
- MusicGucci Mane Couldn't Be In BMF Because He Was A Known RobberBlack Mafia Family artist Bleu Davinci recently spoke on why Big Meech advised against Gucci becoming part of the entourage.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicJim Jones Talks Feeling Discriminated Against At Gucci StoreThe incident occurred back in February when store employees ignored Jones and his crew. He was asked if he ever had a conversation with them about it.By Erika Marie
- StreetwearYoung Thug & Gunna's Stylist Responds To Accusations From Denzel Dion & Rickey ThompsonYoung Thug and Gunna's stylist from the Billboard cover says he did not copy Denzel Dion and Rickey Thompson.By Alex Zidel
- ViralRihanna & A$AP Rocky's Baby Bump Was On Full Display At Gucci's Milan Fashion Week RunwayBadGalRiRi's maternity style is anything but boring.By Hayley Hynes
- GramJim Jones Explains Why He Called Out Gucci In Viral Instagram PostJim Jones accused employees at the Gucci store of ignoring him and his crew. By Aron A.