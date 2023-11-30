T.I. Regrets Gucci Mane Reconciliation Not Happening Sooner

For fans of the Atlanta trap scene- or rap in general, at this point- the feud between T.I. and Gucci Mane should come as no surprise. For those unaware, though, a brief history: back in 2012, Gucci and Jeezy were also at odds, with Tip siding firmly with the latter. Then, Guwop took shots at his Atlanta trap predecessor, which he dodged by deeming him as unimportant, and later claimed that he invented trap music, which T.I. was obviously quick to correct. Furthermore, a couple more shots were fired, there were some more claims and side-taking, but things died down a little bit in the coming years.

As such, it was a welcome and heartening surprise when the two rappers patched things up at Gucci Mane's Breath Of Fresh Air album release party in October of this year in their home city. However, T.I. thinks that they should've landed on this bread-breaking way sooner. Moreover, he reflected on this with DJ Whoo Kid on his podcast Whoo's House last week (at press time). While the Trap Muzik icon doesn't necessarily see it as a thing to "make up" over, he did acknowledge that they let things go too far in their beef.

T.I. Reflects On Patching Things Up With Gucci Mane: Watch

"I don’t know what you mean by ‘made up;’ you make up with a girlfriend," T.I. told the host, which could've been a joke or a serious issue with how the story is framed. Regardless, he went on to speak briefly but earnestly about his mended relationship with Gucci Mane. "We both enjoyed ourselves, I think, you know what I’m saying? Something that we probably should’ve did a while ago." Check out Tip's remarks on the matter at the 5:30 mark of the video above.

Meanwhile, he was one of many people who praised the reconciliation between Gucci and Jeezy back in 2020. With that and other examples, we know that the 43-year-old always puts the past behind him, as long as folks deserve it. Hopefully we hear more stories like these instead of further instances of rappers turning against each other. On that note, stick around on HNHH for the latest news and updates on T.I. and Gucci Mane.

