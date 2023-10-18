Gucci Mane And T.I. Put Their Rivalry Behind Them At His Latest Show: Watch

The longstanding beef between Gucci Mane and T.I. has finally come to an end. This all went down last night (October 17) at Guwop's show in Atlanta. It took place at The Tabernacle, according to HipHopDX. It was to recognize the release of his brand new album, Breath of Fresh Air which also came out yesterday. Gucci has not released a solo project since 2021, which is a fairly big deal considering his constant output. While most people might be a bit more familiar with his and Jeezy's beef, T.I. has also not been seeing eye to eye with him either.

However, it seems that things are back to normal. Gucci brought out T.I. at one point during the show. The two embraced onstage by dapping each other up. This led right into Tip playing one of his classic hits, "24's." He got the crowd going as they sang most of the words. Gucci let him have the stage to himself for the performance.

Gucci Mane And T.I. Make Up

Shortly after the song ends, both come in front of the crowd to publicly acknowledge things and bury the hatchet. It is hard to make out what they are saying but the two look to be at peace with each other. The arguing began back in 2012 with Gucci saying he started the the trap subgenre. T.I. responded in total disagreement saying that his '03 album, Trap Muzik started it all. Gucci thanked his friend on his IG Story saying, "Much respect @Tip" with the chilly face emoji.

What are your initial thoughts on Gucci Mane and T.I. reuniting on stage together after this long beef between them? What do you think changed for these two? Is this one of the best feel-good moments in rap this year? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest breaking news around Gucci Mane, T.I., as well as the rest of the music world.

