Rubi Rose Claims She’s Single In New Thirst Trap After Kissing Mystery Man

Just a few days ago, Rubi Rose was pictured kissing a man while also sitting on his lap. Overall, this turned out to be some tabloid news that fans were very much interested in. The man in the picture had some unique tattoos, and this led to some internet sleuthing. People desperately wanted to know the identity of the man. Once again, it was an example of the internet doing way too much, unprovoked. In the end, Dyeland London was the man who was believed to be her boo.

Considering this was a few days ago, most fans would have assumed that the two were still together. Additionally, the way in which she was being intimate with the man led most to believe this was a real relationship. However, in a new thirst trap posted to Instagram, it would appear as though this romance either is over or never truly existed to begin with. While taking to the beach volleyball court, Rose wrote: "single bad & rich." The implication of this post was crystal clear.

Rubi Rose And The Art Of Misdirection

Now that she is single, we're sure there are plenty famous and not-so-famous men out there who will be interested in her. Over the years, Rose has dated some famous rappers. One of which is Playboi Carti, although that is a romance that did not end particularly well. Either way, Rose is enjoying herself these days, and you can't help but admire that. He continues to drop new music and she is always doing her thing.

Hopefully, Dyeland London isn't too hurt by the single proclamation. After all that stalking from fans, he now can probably just relax and not have to worry about parasocial musings. Let us know what you think of all this, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the music world.

