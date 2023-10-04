Rubi Rose’s New Man Unveiled

Recently, Rubi Rose took to social media to show off a sweet photo of her and her man. In the image, the two of them are seen sharing a kiss, though neither of their faces can be seen. Despite her attempts to keep the relationship under wraps, it looks like social media users were quick to get to the bottom of things. Fans zeroed in on some identifiable tattoos on the man's hand, and matched them up with Dyeland London's.

London had also posted a photo of the two of them a couple months back, which appears to have come from the same set of photos posted by Rubi. The performer's apparent new man is a designer, known for styling the likes of Lil Baby, Young Thug, and more. As expected, fans have a lot to say about the couple.

Read More: Rubi Rose Strikes Nude Pose For Birthday Photo Dump

Fans Link Rubi Rose To Designer Dyeland London

Though some are being critical about Rubi Rose's dating decisions, obviously all that matters is how each of them feels about one another. Many are coming to the 26-year-old's defense, noting that she likely kept things private to avoid any potential backlash. Rubi appears to be more than happy with the designer, recently taking to her story to show off the romantic birthday gesture he surprised her with.

In the clip, Rubi's seen walking through various rooms decorated with countless rose petals and balloons. The path guided her to a pile of extravagant designer gifts. "My baby don't play about me," she wrote, flexing a pair of diamond earrings he gifted her. Despite criticism, she appears to be doing great, telling followers that she's had the "best birthday ever." What do you think of social media users finding out who Rubi Rose's new man is? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep a eye on HNHH for more updates on Rubi Rose.

Read More: Rubi Rose Announces Her Push-Up Bra Amid Plastic Surgery Gossip

[Via]