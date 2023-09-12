Rubi Rose Announces Her Push-Up Bra Amid Plastic Surgery Gossip

Just a few weeks ago, model, musical talent, and now fashion designer, Rubi Rose, recently admitted to what a lot of women might not be transparent about. She fessed up that she does photoshop some of her posts to social media. The Kentucky native went on the Big Facts Pod to address what she feels, "almost all girls" do. Rose was brutally honest, saying, "I photoshop my pictures. I tell people that too, so maybe that might throw them off sometimes."

You can respect her transparency because, in general, you will be hard-pressed to find most models and influencers who will admit this. All of this sparked a debate amongst commenters and fans of Rubi. Some were taken aback by her comment saying, "Chile the average girl doesn't know how to Photoshop lol. Don't put us in it." Others agreed that the fashion industry has been doing this for decades. Now, there is more talk around Rose with her recent announcement of her push-up bra line coming soon.

Rubi Rose Addresses The Plastic Surgery Rumors: Watch

On her Instagram story, she shared a photo of her in an all-white and cozy fit. A lot of the talk was because people felt she had gotten plastic surgery. But, in reality, it was her push-up bra. Rubi Rose responded to the speculations, saying, "Flattered everyone thinks I got them done. Were dropping my push up bra next month for my hoochies [heart eyes emoji]." On top of that, she also debunked the rumors by keeping off the bra in a Twitter video. She says, "No bra no b**bs... Ladies, the difference is crazy." Time will tell if the Photoshop debates will start up once more.

