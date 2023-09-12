Cardi B Leverages Mic Throwing Incident Into Shady “Housewives” Tagline

With the recent release of “Bongos” ft. Megan Thee Stallion, Cardi B’s doing the media rounds, which seems like a promising sign she could be readying her sophomore album. However, this also presents an opportunity for Cardi to address some of her recent viral moments. During her appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Cardi B not only reflected on a hypothetical return to reality TV but also mentioned the viral mic-throwing incident at Drai's Beachclub in Las Vegas this summer.

As Cohen and Cardi B discussed The Real Housewives, the television personality asked the rapper what her tagline would be. And without prompt, Cardi B slyly nodded at the infamous moment that nearly led to criminal charges. “The only thing I throw harder than mics is shade,” she told Cohen. While hilarious, Cardi was initially listed as a suspect in the battery case. Fortunately for her, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department decided not to press charges after an investigation into the incident.

Could Cardi B Return To Reality TV?

Cardi B got her start in the entertainment industry through reality TV. Although she became a beloved cast member of Love & Hip-Hop, the show ultimately jumpstarted her career as a rapper. However, would it be possible to see her back in a reality television format? She explained to Cohen that she’s a bit hesitant these days, especially considering how easily she could get canceled. “Yeah, I wouldn't mind but I kind of mind," Cardi said. "I would get canceled every day."

It seems unlikely that we’ll see her and Offset put their private life on display, especially considering how their relationship has often felt like a timeline from a reality show. From allegations of cheating to filing for divorce, the couple have undoubtedly gone through it in the public eye without hiring cameras to follow them. Check out Cardi B’s clip from Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen above and sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below. Would you tune into a reality TV show starring Cardi and Offset?

