- TVRihanna's Aspen Vacation Highlights Include "Real Housewives" Run-In & Gift From Kyle RichardsYou know the Bad Gal loves her some "Real Housewives."By Hayley Hynes
- MusicEminem Gets Response From "Real Housewives" Stars Over Copyright Deposition RequestGizelle Bryant and Robyn Dixon's legal team finds it odd that the rapper filed a suit and doesn't want to talk about the issue.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicEminem Requests Protective Order Amid "Real Housewives" Trademark BattleEminem's legal team claims that the rapper has "limited knowledge" of the matter at hand.By Caroline Fisher
- Pop CultureRamona Singer Of "RHONY" Gets Fired From Real Estate Job Over Racism AccusationsThe reality TV star stands accused of leveling a racial slur at a Black production team member while filming Season 13. By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- TVRamona Singer Racism Allegations Grow With Problematic Language: "The Word I Used Was N-Word"In an expose from "Vanity Fair," Singer is facing accusations of using a racial slur when talking to a Black production worker.By Hayley Hynes
- TVShannon Beador Net Worth 2023: What Is The "RHOC" Star Worth?The riveting journey of Shannon Beador, an Orange County maven, who seamlessly transitioned from reality TV drama to a huge net worth.By Jake Skudder
- Pop CultureCardi B Leverages Mic Throwing Incident Into Shady “Housewives” TaglineCardi B also revealed her thoughts on returning to reality TV. By Aron A.
- Pop CultureEminem Files Trademark Opposition Against Two "Real Housewives" Over "Relatively Shady" Podcast NameGizelle Bryant and Robyn Dixon filed a trademark for their podcast which sounds similar to the Slim Shady moniker, but is it similar enough for Em to take action?By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureNene Leakes Claims She's Been "Blacklisted" & Is Being Followed, HarassedAfter parting ways with Bravo and "Real Housewives," Leakes called for a boycott of the network.By Erika Marie
- TVNicki Minaj Grills "Real Housewives Of Potomac" Stars In Reunion TrailerThe Rap icon did not hold back when it came to putting the reality stars in the hot seat.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureAndy Cohen Clarifies Nicki Minaj's Potential Appearance On "RHOP" ReunionHe seems to suggest that he would share the hosting gig rather than have the hitmaking rapper completely takeover.By Erika Marie
- GramRihanna Defends "Real Housewives" Star After Singer Was Mentioned On ShowThe "Bad Gal" posed in Leah McSweeney's Married to the Mob brand and playfully called out Ramona Singer.By Erika Marie
- RelationshipsPorsha Williams Gets Fiancé Simon Guobadia's Name Tattooed On Her NeckThe reality TV star made her declaration of love for her new beau a little bit more permanent. By Madusa S.