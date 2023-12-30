Rihanna's Aspen Vacation Highlights Include "Real Housewives" Run-In & Gift From Kyle Richards

Rihanna is easily one of the biggest celebrities in the world, but that doesn't mean she never gets starstruck when crossing paths with others in the limelight. It's no secret that the mother of two is a fan of Bravo's Real Housewives franchises, and during her ongoing vacation in Aspen with ASAP Rocky and their sons, she was fortunate enough to cross paths with Kyle Richards. The Halloween actress is a regular on the Beverly Hills edition of the show, and she happened to be shopping at the same private room in Kemo Sabe with Rih and the Mayers boys on Thursday (December 28).

According to TMZ, the reality starlet was with her daughters and estranged husband, Mauricio Umansky, during her unexpected run-in with the Bad Gal. When Richards overheard an employee mention that Rihanna was in the building, she took a chance and asked for an introduction, to which the latter reportedly said, "F**k yes!" Their families spent some time mingling together, and after, Kyle came through with a late Christmas gift for her new friends.

Rihanna Gets a Late Christmas Gift from Kyle Richards

The RHOBH cast member was kind enough to spend nearly $900 on a turquoise beaver hat, which is sure to bring a fun pop of colour to some of Rih's future fits. According to an insider, the "Umbrella" singer only made a visit to the store because she previously saw Richards shop there on TV. Besides her gift, the Barbadian beauty also left with new boots, belts, and hats to spice up her wardrobe.

Rihanna's been continuing on her trend of being a worldwide "Fashion Killa" in Aspen, but we would expect nothing less of her. When cameras first caught her and ASAP Rocky on their holiday trip, we were pleased to see the happy couple rocking matching shoes to coordinate ther outfits. Find photos of that adorable moment at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

