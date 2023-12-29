ASAP Rocky & Rihanna's Matching Shoes On Aspen Trip With Sons Show How In Sync They Are

The "Fashion Killa" and his better half are at it again.

BYHayley Hynes
Marvel Studios' "Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever" Premiere

A lot has changed for Rihanna and ASAP Rocky this year, but at the end of it all, they remain among our favourite style icons. For the Bad Gal, 2023 began with a bang as she prepared for (and bodied) her Super Bowl Halftime performance. During that, she confirmed that baby number two was on the way before spending the spring and summer serving up more maternity inspiration for fans.

Now, Rih and Rocky continue to settle into parenthood, though they've admitted they're still hoping to add a little girl into the mix in the future. It's unclear if the fashionista hopes to get pregnant again so soon after having Riot, like she did with RZA, or if she'll be taking time to focus on releasing the music she's been promising fans for some time now, and heading out on a subsequent tour.

Read More: Rihanna Reflects On Seeing ASAP Rocky Become A Father: "It's A Turn-On"

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky Enjoy the Final Moments of 2023

ASAP Rocky and Rihanna are seen at Carbone on October 04, 2023, in New York City. (Photo by Jackson Lee/GC Images)

While we wait to find out what her 2024 plans are, paparazzi have spotted the Fenty Beauty founder out in Aspen with her family. Earlier this week, cameras caught all three Mayers boys and their matriarch, with Rocky stealing the show in his disco ball-inspired pants. The Testing rapper paired the bold piece with a brown and white fur coat over a grey hoodie, notably carrying both of their little boys, who were also dapperly dressed. Rih looked far more casual than ASAP in her mom jeans and shacket. Still, she and the New Yorker did cutely coordinate by rocking the same shoes.

In terms of their aesthetics, Rihanna and ASAP Rocky are always on point. However, the Barbadian is reportedly dealing with her share of anxiety over the possibility of her man serving time in prison over his gun trial with ASAP Relli. Read more about that at the link below, and since we can't post them directly on HNHH you can find paparazzi snaps of Riot and RZA's parents out in Aspen by clicking the Via.

Read More: Rihanna Reportedly Fears Becoming Single Mom As ASAP Rocky Faces Trial

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Hayley Hynes
Hayley Hynes is the Weekend Managing Editor of HotNewHipHop, and has been since 2021. She began writing for the website that same year, primarily covering content in the Music, Pop Culture, and Streetwear niches after graduating from Vancouver’s Blanche Macdonald Centre with a Fashion Marketing Diploma. She previously reported on Travel, Entertainment, Beauty, and News at Narcity Canada for over three years. Hayley has also contributed articles and interviews within these realms to Folklr Magazine and the Calgary Journal while studying Journalism at Mount Royal University. In her spare time, she freelances for Bandbox Vinyl, having already interviewed hip-hop icons like Atmosphere and explored Syd’s discography. Hayley also uses her expansive pop culture knowledge and passion for astrology/self-enhancement to help others explore their curiosity in an ongoing Instagram video series. Among her favourite hip-hop artists are A$AP Rocky, Drake, Kendrick Lamar, Nicki Minaj, and Mac Miller.