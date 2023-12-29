ASAP Rocky & Rihanna's Matching Shoes On Aspen Trip With Sons Show How In Sync They Are

A lot has changed for Rihanna and ASAP Rocky this year, but at the end of it all, they remain among our favourite style icons. For the Bad Gal, 2023 began with a bang as she prepared for (and bodied) her Super Bowl Halftime performance. During that, she confirmed that baby number two was on the way before spending the spring and summer serving up more maternity inspiration for fans.

Now, Rih and Rocky continue to settle into parenthood, though they've admitted they're still hoping to add a little girl into the mix in the future. It's unclear if the fashionista hopes to get pregnant again so soon after having Riot, like she did with RZA, or if she'll be taking time to focus on releasing the music she's been promising fans for some time now, and heading out on a subsequent tour.

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky Enjoy the Final Moments of 2023

ASAP Rocky and Rihanna are seen at Carbone on October 04, 2023, in New York City. (Photo by Jackson Lee/GC Images)

While we wait to find out what her 2024 plans are, paparazzi have spotted the Fenty Beauty founder out in Aspen with her family. Earlier this week, cameras caught all three Mayers boys and their matriarch, with Rocky stealing the show in his disco ball-inspired pants. The Testing rapper paired the bold piece with a brown and white fur coat over a grey hoodie, notably carrying both of their little boys, who were also dapperly dressed. Rih looked far more casual than ASAP in her mom jeans and shacket. Still, she and the New Yorker did cutely coordinate by rocking the same shoes.

In terms of their aesthetics, Rihanna and ASAP Rocky are always on point. However, the Barbadian is reportedly dealing with her share of anxiety over the possibility of her man serving time in prison over his gun trial with ASAP Relli. Read more about that at the link below, and since we can't post them directly on HNHH you can find paparazzi snaps of Riot and RZA's parents out in Aspen by clicking the Via.

