Rihanna Comeback Tour Reportedly Slated For 2024/25, Singer Has Two Albums Ready For Her Navy

Rihanna is a woman who has always marched to the beat of her own drum. Thankfully, her creative talents afford her the freedom to do so in avenues like fashion design, music, and makeup. For the most part, the Barbadian beauty has been pouring her energy into starting a family with ASAP Rocky. Their second son, Riot Rose Mayers, arrived earlier this year, marking what Rih has described as the "completion" of their unit.

Now that she's accomplishing her matriarchal goals, the 36-year-old is reportedly turning her attention back to what made her famous in the first place – her vocals. Performing at the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime show back in February was a huge moment for Rih, and many thought she would use that performance to announce a new album or tour. Instead, the moment confirmed her second pregnancy, leaving the world absolutely shocked. After giving birth, the "Lift Me Up" singer took some time to recover, but according to the latest reports, she's cooking up something big for 2024.

Rihanna Preparing Her Return to the Stage, Sources Say

Rihanna performs onstage during the 95th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 12, 2023, in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

As The Mirror notes, Rih inked a $20+ million deal with Live Nation for a comeback world tour. "The deal was created to facilitate a world tour and her creative team is quietly at work in Los Angeles putting it all together as she raises her family. She’ll press play on the live show once she’s ready to go back to work and has two albums’ worth of material to release once she’s back," a source dished to the outlet.

By now, fans trust that Rihanna will provide an update on her next musical endeavours when she feels ready to do so. In the meantime, we've been enjoying watching her and ASAP Rocky's relationship grow as they parent their two young children together. The Bad Gal has previously said that she's in no rush to tie the knot. Still, she and her rapper beau sparked rumours earlier this month about a potential engagement. Read more about that at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news.

