Are Rihanna & ASAP Rocky Engaged? Bad Gal’s Flashy Ring Has Fans Speculating

Having two children under two didn't stop Rihanna and ASAP Rocky from stepping out to celebrate his 35th birthday earlier this month. The New York native's big day actually falls on October 3. However, he held off until several days later to step out with his girlfriend and their closest pals. As per usual, they were dressed to the nines. Rocky opted for a pastel-coloured suit while Rih accessorized her Canadian tuxedo with plenty of eye-catching jewelry.

Besides the necklaces falling down her chest, the "Lift Me Up" songstress notably wore a massive diamond ring on her left hand. She and the Testing rapper just welcomed their second baby together. They've seemingly only become more closely bonded as a result. Rih has previously made it clear that she's in no rush to be a wife. Nevertheless, we wouldn't be surprised to hear of wedding bells in their future. According to Billboard, reps for Rocky and RiRi failed to confirm whether or not the Fenty Beauty founder's ring was given to her during a proposal in time for publication.

Rihanna Rocks a Really Big Ring for ASAP Rocky's Birthday Party

ASAP Rocky and Rihanna are seen on October 07, 2023, in New York City. (Photo by Jackson Lee/GC Images)

Apart from making headlines with their "Fashion Killa" style, RZA and Riot's parents went viral for their dance moves too. In one circulating clip, the couple has a dance battle to "Throw Some Mo" by Rae Sremmurd, Nicki Minaj, and Young Thug. Both of them have been earning praise from fans online for their effortlessly cool swagger.

It's not hard to tell that Rihanna and ASAP Rocky have found their counterparts in each other. Still, that doesn't mean the Barbadian singer's exes are done lyricizing about their time with her yet. On his new For All The Dogs album, Drake seems to make several references to Rih on "Fear Of Heights," earning him significant backlash online. Read more about that at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

