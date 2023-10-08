Rihanna And ASAP Rocky Turn Up In Birthday Dance-Off

ASAP Rocky recently celebrated his 35th birthday, enjoying a go-karting excursion surrounded by friends and family. Apparently, the hitmaker went big, even renting out the entire location for his event. In clips from the event, ASAP Rocky is seen making a grand entrance to the party, and was immediately met with supportive cheers from his guests. His partner Rihanna was also by his side, of course.

Now, new footage from the event shows the couple turning up, showing off their dance moves as other guests cheer them on. It looks like the duo could have been having a bit of a dance-off. The "Diamonds" songstress is seen throwing it back, and appears to be having a blast. Fans are glad to see the two of them out enjoying themselves amid the milestone, especially since they've just recently welcomed their second child, Riot.

This wasn't the only celebration of ASAP Rocky's 35th, however. Last week, he and RiRi enjoyed dinner at NYC restaurant Carbone. The two of them showed out in their looks, as seen in photos captured as they left. Rihanna showed off an eye-catching black tulle top and a satin jacket. She completed her all black look with some sleek leggings and a pair of dark shades. ASAP Rocky rocked some baggy jeans with a grey sweater, tying everything together with a tan plaid blazer. He also flexed several stunning pearl hair clips, which stole the show.

In another clip from their event at the go-karting spot, ASAP Rocky accepted a thoughtful gift from a friend. He was given a pair of diamond "R" earrings, which each featured the remainder of his two children's names. What do you think of ASAP Rocky's birthday dance-off? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on ASAP Rocky and Rihanna.

