ASAP Rocky And Rihanna Enjoy Birthday Go-Karting Celebration

ASAP Rocky turned 35 earlier this week, and he went big with his celebration. The performer rented out an entire indoor go-karting facility, making the most of the milestone surrounded by friends and family. In a new clip from the event, Rocky is seen walking into the party while Rihanna trails just behind him. She fell back to let him have his moment, looking on and smiling as he was met with supportive cheers.

It looks like the newly-35-year-old hitmaker also got some pretty great gifts, as seen in another clip. The father of two is shown in the arcade area, accepting a pair of shimmering diamond "R" earrings. The fitting gift also pays homage to the names of his two children, RZA and Riot. It's unclear whether or not the little ones joined them for their go-karting adventure.

ASAP Rocky Turns 35

This wasn't the first birthday celebration ASAP Rocky has enjoyed this week, however. On Tuesday evening, he also joined Rihanna for a romantic date night in New York City. The duo dined at one of the city's prominent Italian restaurants, Carbone. The rapper showed out, rocking some light-wash denim, which he paired with a tan plaid blazer. The star of the look were some pearl-covered hair clips he covered his head with.

Rihanna also stunned in her date night look, sporting a black tulle top which she complimented with a satin bomber jacket and some sleek leggings. She served attitude in paparazzi photos from the evening, tying her fit together with some black shades.

ASAP Rocky Gets Diamond Earrings For His Birthday

What do you think of ASAP Rocky and Rihanna renting out a go-kart spot for his 35th birthday? Are you a fan of the diamond "R" earrings he received as a birthday gift? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on ASAP Rocky and Rihanna.

