Rihanna & ASAP Rocky’s Baby Name Unveiled, Fans Are Split

Last month, Rihanna and ASAP Rocky welcomed their second child. Fans have been eagerly-awaiting the reveal of the baby's name, and they were finally given their answer this morning. According to The Blast, the power couple decided to name the child Riot Rose Mayers. The rapper just dropped a song called "RIOT" earlier in the summer, and fans seem to appreciate the apparent reference.

Their first child, who they welcomed in May of 2022, is named after Wu-Tang Clan's RZA. It looks like the couple has continued their theme of keeping their children's names hip hop-related in some way. They've also stayed true to their family's running theme of all their names starting with the letter R. The couple has yet to comment on their child's name, but as expected, social media users have. By the looks of things, users are split. Some are digging the edgy and unique name, while others don't like the connotations the word carries.

Rihanna And ASAP Rocky Name Their Child "Riot"

Despite getting some criticism for the reported baby name, the pair appear to be doing better than ever since the child's arrival. According to reports, the songstress had always wanted a second child. "Rihanna feels her family is now complete," a source told PEOPLE at the end of last month. "It’s something she’s always wanted."

Immediately after the baby was born, people online started to speculate about what the name could be. TMZ was able to catch up with ASAP Rocky in August, who told fans fans that the baby name reveal was "coming soon." This only managed to spark more rumors, and early on fans suspected the name would start with an R. Keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on Rihanna and ASAP Rocky, and share your thoughts on their baby's name down below.

Social Media Users React To Rihanna And ASAP Rocky's Baby Name

