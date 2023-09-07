Rihanna Officially Unveils New Fenty x Puma Sneaker

Rihanna is easily one of the biggest artists in the entire world. Overall, she has made hundreds of millions of dollars throughout her career. Although she is known mainly for being a musician, most of her money has come from her brands. For instance, Fenty is one of the biggest makeup brands out there. Moreover, Savage x Fenty is a huge lingerie brand that continues to elevate itself. Simply put, Riri is someone who has always worn many hats throughout her career.

Back in the day, she also used to have a collaboration between Fenty and Puma. If you remember, her Puma Fenty Creepers were a huge hit amongst fans. However, it has been a while since the last colorway was released. Months ago, it was revealed that Riri and Puma would rekindle their partnership. Recently, we reported on a new teaser that was posted by Puma, showcasing their new work. Now, Rihanna is here with an official look at her brand-new shoe.

Read More: Rihanna & RZA’s Adorable Bond Is Obvious In New Savage X Fenty Maternity Photos

Rihanna Is Back In The Sneaker Game

In the Instagram posts above, you can see that this new shoe is simply called "AVANTI." Overall, this is an interesting lifestyle model that has a real soccer quality to it. If you were expecting something like the Creeper, you may be disappointed. However, this is definitely a cool new direction that we could be seeing a lot more of in the not-so-distant future. After all, Rihanna is one of those artists who helps create trends as opposed to following them.

If you are interested in this new shoe, you will be able to cop it as of Friday, September 15th. New colorways are bound to drop, very soon. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

Read More: Noname Sends Shots At Rihanna, Kendrick Lamar, Beyonce, Jay-Z On New Song