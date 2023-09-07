Rihanna Helps Preview New Fenty x Puma Collaboration

Rihanna has been doing a lot these days. Just a couple of years ago, she had her first child with A$AP Rocky. Subsequently, she got to perform at the Super Bowl halftime show, where she revealed she was pregnant again. Just recently, she gave birth for the second time. Moreover, she has been working very hard when it comes to her brands. Sure, she has stepped down as CEO of Savage x Fenty, but that doesn't mean she's no longer involved. Instead, she is just focusing on an array of different things.

That said, there have been rumblings that her Fenty brand would be rekindling its partnership with Puma. Fans remember fondly those Fenty Puma Creepers from a few years ago. Furthermore, she was always coming through with some interesting sportswear that embraced her brand. Well, recently, Puma revealed a promotional video that showcases Riri on the set of some sort of photoshoot. Clearly, a new Fenty Puma collaboration is on the horizon.

Rihanna x Fenty x Puma

In the video clip above, Riri is asked: “Do you have an idea where you’re going next?” She then gives a non-answer, although it is all meant to tease the viewer and get excited. “I mean, I know where I’m going next, but I can’t tell you that … What’s the fun in that?” Rihanna says. Regardless of what is being cooked up right now, you know that people are going to tap in. She is an artist who has a hold on her fanbase and culture as a whole. That means this collab is destined to be a hit.

Hopefully, we get a few more updates on the collaboration, sooner rather than later. Let us know what your expectations are for this collab, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the streetwear world. We will always keep you informed.

