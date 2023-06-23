While the Navy isn’t exactly happy with the lack of new music we’ve heard from Rihanna since 2016’s ANTI, they’ve been able to forgive her thanks to her hard work in other industries. She shared impressive designs from LVMH’s Fenty brand for several years, and though that was shut down, she’s also given us Fenty Beauty, Skin, and her tantalizing Savage X Fenty lingerie collection which was launched back in 2018. Over the years we’ve seen Rihanna model countless pieces for us. That’s likely to continue down the road, however, on Friday (June 23), we found out that she’ll be stepping down as CEO.

The news comes as the Barbadian creative nears closer to welcoming her and ASAP Rocky’s second child together. Their firstborn, RZA, turned one in the spring, and Rihanna has spoken candidly about how special the experience of motherhood has been for her. With two little ones soon to be running around, it only makes sense that she wants to free up her schedule so she can witness as much of their growth as possible. According to Vogue, the Bad Gal has found a very capable person to step into her shoes.

It’s the End of an Era for Rihanna

Rihanna attends Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 presented by Prime Video at Allied Studios on November 08, 2022, in Simi Valley, California (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

Hillary Super, the former CEO of Anthropologie Group, has been tasked with the job. Of course, Rihanna won’t be stepping out of the picture entirely. Instead, she’ll take on the role of executive chair. “It’s been beautiful to see our vision for Savage X Fenty impact the industry at such an incredible magnitude over the last five years. This is just the beginning for us, and we’re going to continue to expand in ways that always connect with the consumer,” she shared in a statement.

Elsewhere in the world of fashion, Rihanna kept her streak of noteworthy maternity looks going with an appearance at Pharrell’s Louis Vuitton debut earlier this week. She and ASAP Rocky perfectly coordinated in denim outfits, and as per usual, her baby bump was on full display. See for yourself at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

