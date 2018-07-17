step down
- StreetwearSavage X Fenty: Rihanna Steps Down As CEO After 5 YearsIn her place, Rih has appointed Anthropologie Group's former CEO, Hillary Super.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicOnlyFans Founder Tim Stokely Steps Down As CEOAmrapali Gan is replacing Tim Stokely as the CEO of OnlyFans.By Joshua Robinson
- MoviesDisney CEO Bob Iger Steps DownDisney CEO Bob Iger announced that he's stepping down from his position effective immediately, and will be replaced by Disney Parks chairman Bob Chapek.By Lynn S.
- SportsRick Fox On Magic Johnson Leaving The Lakers: "We All Care About Him"Fox just wants Magic to be happy.By Alexander Cole
- SportsMagic Johnson Thanks The Lakers On Twitter After Quitting Last NightMagic says he'll be a Laker for life.By Alexander Cole
- Music6ix9ine's Ex-Manager & Lawyer Have A History Of Criminal Cover-Ups6ix9ine's lawyer was forced to reveal his service record before resuming his duties.By Devin Ch
- MusicMichael Blackson Says "The Academy" Knew About Kevin Hart's "Past"Michael Blackson drags Bill Cosby in the process of re-friending Kevin Hart.By Devin Ch
- TVLes Moonves Steps Down As CEO Of CBS Amid Sexual Assault AllegationsCEO-chairmain Leslie Moonves leaves CBS.By Milca P.
- Entertainment"Catfish" Host Max Joseph Steps Down From The MTV SeriesJoseph is moving on from MTV.By Karlton Jahmal
- SocietyPapa John's Founder John Schnatter Says Resigning Was A Mistake Post-ExtortionJohn Schnatter finally acknowledges some of his responsibility in the current state of his business affairs.By Zaynab