2022 was primarily focused on Rihanna’s first pregnancy. In 2023 though, the new mother is proving to the world that she’s back and better than ever in all areas of her life. January has seen her putting in plenty of work, specifically for her upcoming Super Bowl Halftime show, but also for a certain romantic holiday that’s quickly approaching.

The Bad Gal has always been a fashion lover. That clearly comes through in each one of her Savage X Fenty collections. This year, she threw on some of the latest designs herself to model in a sultry campaign shoot. “Phuck yo roses,” she wrote in the caption of the tantalizing teaser.

Rocking a black lace jumpsuit with a large chest cutout, Rihanna strikes various poses for the camera. She expertly shows off her famous figure from the front and back, leaving no angle unflaunted. At the same time, we see glass smashing and hear almost robotic music playing.

In another image that was posted to the @savagexfenty Instagram account, the 34-year-old poses atop a glass table. In this image, she wears a similar look, though instead of lace, this one looks to be a multi-coloured pattern.

“Hot from e’ry angle,” the caption reads. “Get into our new VDay collection – on the site now.” As promised, the brand’s online store boasts everything from men’s pyjamas to lipstick print cozy sets. Prices begin around $35 CAD and only go up from there.

Of course, the Valentine’s Day collection isn’t the only thing Rihanna’s been promoting to her followers. To celebrate her forthcoming performance at the Super Bowl, Savage X Fenty is also selling merchandise to commemorate.

As HipHopDX notes, the Game Day collection boasts 17 different pieces such as hoodies, sweatpants, jerseys, beanies, boxers, and even a bandana.

The Barbadian is set to take to the stage on February 12 at Glendale, Arizona’s State Farm Stadium. This marks her first major performance since the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards when she took home the prestigious Michael Jackson Video Vanguard.

