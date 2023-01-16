If there’s one thing you can always count on Rihanna to deliver, it’s a thirst trap. There’s arguably never a bad time of year to post a thirst trap on your Instagram feed, but of course, there’s something about Valentine’s Day that puts an undeniable hint of romance in the air.

As is tradition, the Bad Gal’s lingerie brand, Savage X Fenty, unleashed its themed collection well ahead of the holiday so shoppers can take full advantage. Amidst this year’s pieces are patterns like Lovestruck, Living in the Clouds, and Rebel.

Rihanna attends Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” premiere at Dolby Theatre on October 26, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)

While she has plenty of beautiful pieces and inclusive bodies modelling the products on her site, it wouldn’t be an SXF drop if Rihanna didn’t pose in a few looks herself.

All through the weekend, the 34-year-old delivered a series of snaps that see her expertly showing off her curves. In some, she pairs peep-toe heels with a black lace jumpsuit complete with a chest cutout. Others see her sporting the Hotline pattern while arching her back on top of a glass table.

“Heartbreaker szn,” Rihanna captioned her most recent photo dump. In the first image, she squats while giving the camera a sultry glare – her long black hair blowing in the apparent breeze. Afterward, the new mother teases her followers with a flirtatious look at her backside, as well as a closer look at the outfit’s details.

If Valentine’s Day isn’t really your thing, fear not. The Savage X Fenty site has something for everyone this season, especially football fans.

As you may recall, Rihanna is due to take the stage at the upcoming Super Bowl Halftime show next month. It’s entirely possible that a celebrity guest could be joining her, though most details remain under wraps at this time.

Ahead of her performance, she’s been promoting her brand’s new Game Day collection, which includes boxers, hoodies, beanies, tube tops, and more.

See more of Rihanna’s recent Instagram thirst traps below, and check back later for more pop culture news updates.

