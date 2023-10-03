ASAP Rocky Declares That “DON’T BE DUMB” Will Be His Best Album Yet

ASAP Rocky is one of the few artists who continues to hold back from making a comeback. A few other artists who have not dropped in over five years include his significant other, Rihanna, and Frank Ocean, among others. Travis Scott and Kendrick Lamar were both in that same boat too. However, they finally delivered with their two respective efforts. Most of the music community is now waiting for Rocky to do the same. While he has been keeping busy as of late with singles and features. It was on May 25, 2018, that we got listen to a full body of work from the New Yorker.

TESTING was the name of the project and its title definitely lived up to the name. Rocky experimented a ton sonically, having split fans' and critics' opinions in half. After that things slowed down a bit for him, but he has been picking up productivity. We have possible lead singles out for DON'T BE DUMB such as "Sh*ttin' Me," "Same Problems?," and "RIOT (Rowdy Pipe'n)." You can check out "RIOT (Rowdy Pipe'n)" below.

ASAP Rocky Does Not Want To Tell Fans What To Expect

Other than the tracks mentioned we really do not know when the project is coming or what sort of direction ASAP is going in. Reports and rumors were circulating that his fourth album could be here by late summer, or early fall, but, still nothing. However, in a recent interview with DAZED, HipHopDX heard some major gassing up from Rocky. He talked about the project and had this to say. "I’ve been really experimenting as usual and what I like about this is it feels like my best work yet." He further teases fans, saying, "I want to leave expectations wide and open. I don’t want to tell you what to expect. I just want people to experience it how they do naturally." Well, he is certainly doing a great job of that. But, we could be getting a further development of what TESTING was all about.

