Chrisean Rock’s Post-Pregnancy Body Leaves Social Media Stunned, New Mom Brags About Her Home

It's no secret that the time Blueface and Chrisean Rock have spent together romantically has been incredibly toxic. Despite their incessant bickering (which sometimes even turns to physical abuse), the 23-year-old decided to get multiple tattoo tributes to her man and have a baby with the MILF Music founder. The first month of her son's life has been emotionally exhausting for Rock. Still, she's obviously still found time to hit the gym. On her Instagram Story this past weekend, the "Vibe" hitmaker proudly showed off how quickly she's snapped back to her athletic form.

"Sick pack coming back," she wrote over the clip of her shaking her thighs and flaunting her toned stomach for the camera. "I'm determined," the former athlete declared. Despite everything she's been through over the past few weeks, Rock looked genuinely happy in the post – likely because she's settling into the home she recently purchased for her and Junior. "I got a surround throughout my entire house, including the basketball court," she tweeted on Sunday (October 1). "The [more] I keep learning bout the house the happier it makes me."

Chrisean Rock Loves Her New Digs

It's been disappointing to see her go back to Blueface time and time again, but still, whenever Rock shares one of her wins online, it's hard not to celebrate with her. After showing off her body, followers have had plenty to say about the Baltimore native. "People talking about her shape... She literally was an athlete, that's how track runners are shaped," one person pointed out.

"It ain't Blue's house, [because] I ain't hear smoke alarms going off," someone else quipped. Elsewhere, others noted that having babies young may not be easy, but the physical benefits are certainly worth considering.

First-Time Mom Bounces Back Quickly, Social Media Reacts

"I wish she'd do fitness content and maybe some boxing classes and hush about everything else," another user openly suggested to Chrisean Rock. "This is the best I've seen ANYONE look after a baby," they added. Are you surprised to see Junior's mom bouncing back so quickly? Let us know in the comments, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

