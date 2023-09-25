Chrisean Rock Says She’ll Press Charges Against Blueface For Explicit Son Pic

Just when we thought things were getting better for Chrisean Rock and Blueface, fans went wild with the latter's latest relationship-ruining antics. If you didn't already hear, the California rapper posted an explicit photo of their son online. This made the Baddies star absolutely livid, and she blasted him in a barrage of tweets and Instagram Live sessions. Particularly, in one clip making rounds on social media, she hinted at much more severe consequences for him. Moreover, Rock said that she wants to press charges against the 26-year-old for his gross and exploitative actions.

"Yeah, and I'm pressing charges," Chrisean Rock said of her (in equal parts) partner and rival, Blueface. "I don't need no money, no child support, but I'm pressing charges, bro. You want to play this police game? Okay..." Of course, her general bashing elicited a stubborn response from her on-and-off-again boo, but he didn't address this specific threat. What's more is that it feels like the entire Internet is reacting to, and arguing about, this whole situation. For example, Wack 100 (Blue's manager) actually expressed a lot of concern for Chrisean Jr.

Chrisean Rock Threatens Blueface With Charges

"While you guys are laughing at Rock, this man's baby is suffering," the executive said of Chrisean Rock and Blueface's drama. "No way a real hospital allowed this child to leave their supervision. This ain't [Zeus], this is real life. Blueface can't find the child to get the baby proper care. This baby is at risk and needs [to] be in [the] care of a hospital now." However, his online rants also came with threats to the Baltimore native, as Rock's spoken on Wack's involvement a couple of times.

"[Chrisean], say my name one more time and I'ma let the world know why I never f***ed with you," he expressed on Instagram. "#TryMe... Don't ever in life call me gay behind wtf you and him got going on. You know why I don't f**k [with] you. It's three of us with the content. Mention my name again with some BS and I'ma expose the real. Now I'ma go on 'bout my day." For more news and the latest updates on Blueface and Chrisean Rock, check back in with HNHH.

