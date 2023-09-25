Chrisean Rock Rips Blueface For Posting Nude Photo Of Their Son, Wants Him Convicted In Attempted Murder Case

Chrisean’s social media rant included text messages and a whole lot of anger.

BYAlexander Cole
Chrisean Rock Rips Blueface For Posting Nude Photo Of Their Son, Wants Him Convicted In Attempted Murder Case

Overall, the Chrisean Rock and Blueface situation has gotten out of hand. Although it had seemingly stabilized, it has since gotten infinitely worse for all parties involved. For instance, Blueface decided to post an image of his naked newborn son on social media. Subsequently, fans called for him to be jailed over it. Moreover, they were also questioning Chrisean, who has yet to get her son operated on for a hernia. Ultimately, it was a pretty rough morning for the new parents, and it subsequently led to a lengthy response from Chrisean.

Below, you can find a series of tweets in which she laces into Blueface. Additionally, she even claimed that she wants him in prison. Overall, she invoked his attempted murder case, and how she wants him to lose it. This is all very ugly, but considering what Blueface did last night, it is easy to see why she is so upset.

Read More: Tamika Mallory On Chrisean Rock: “We Are Ready To Help”

Chrisean Rock Speaks

"Woah woah woah. Blueface and wack100.Blu knows his appointmentis already set with his surgeon. Don’t sit here n lie now," Chrisean Rock wrote. "I been making it to all of his appointments in Baltimore. Who got the video of him recording his self at the concert saying I hadda go handle serious matter. Woah blueface now u Rey pull that card trynna get my kid taken from me knowing I’m actually doing my best . I need y’all to back tf up fr serious. I promise soon as u make one step in our direction with trouble just kno the lord ain’t messing around be safe playing a devilish game. I'll be glad wen they take ya goofy ass away for that temp murder case. Worry bout that probation officer that’s trynna send you to jail."

More Tweets

Furthermore, in a series of other tweets, Chrisean went scorched earth on Blueface. It was here that she revealed that he hadn't even signed his child's birth certificate. Moreover, she believes Blueface is acting spitefully because she is no longer sharing her checks from Zeus and other bookings. Instead, she has bought her own home and invested in herself. With this latest saga, she has even gone through the trouble of changing her locks. Needless to say, she is scared of Blueface, and it is an unfortunate situation, all around. Let us know what you think of all this, in the comments section below.

Read More: Jaidyn Alexis & Blueface’s Concert Causes Chrisean Rock To Catch An Attitude: “It’s F**k You”

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current Managing Editor of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. During this time, he has shown an expertise in Air Jordans, Yeezys, and all things that have to do with Nike. His favorite kicks are the Air Jordan 1 High OG, the Air Jordan 4, the Air Jordan 6, and the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 in the "Beluga 2.0" colorway. Although his collection might not be the biggest, he is always looking to add new styles to it. When it comes to sports, Alex has a particular interest in the NBA and the NFL. His favorite teams are anywhere LeBron goes, and the Kansas City Chiefs. As a Montrealer, the Montreal Canadiens hold a special place in his heart, even if they haven't won the Stanley Cup in his lifetime. Alex also works for the Concordia Stingers, where he provides play-by-play and color commentary for the football, hockey, and basketball teams His favorite hip-hop artists are Kendrick Lamar, Playboi Carti, Travis Scott, and Lil Uzi Vert.