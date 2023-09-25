Chrisean Rock Rips Blueface For Posting Nude Photo Of Their Son, Wants Him Convicted In Attempted Murder Case

Overall, the Chrisean Rock and Blueface situation has gotten out of hand. Although it had seemingly stabilized, it has since gotten infinitely worse for all parties involved. For instance, Blueface decided to post an image of his naked newborn son on social media. Subsequently, fans called for him to be jailed over it. Moreover, they were also questioning Chrisean, who has yet to get her son operated on for a hernia. Ultimately, it was a pretty rough morning for the new parents, and it subsequently led to a lengthy response from Chrisean.

Below, you can find a series of tweets in which she laces into Blueface. Additionally, she even claimed that she wants him in prison. Overall, she invoked his attempted murder case, and how she wants him to lose it. This is all very ugly, but considering what Blueface did last night, it is easy to see why she is so upset.

Chrisean Rock Speaks

"Woah woah woah. Blueface and wack100.Blu knows his appointmentis already set with his surgeon. Don’t sit here n lie now," Chrisean Rock wrote. "I been making it to all of his appointments in Baltimore. Who got the video of him recording his self at the concert saying I hadda go handle serious matter. Woah blueface now u Rey pull that card trynna get my kid taken from me knowing I’m actually doing my best . I need y’all to back tf up fr serious. I promise soon as u make one step in our direction with trouble just kno the lord ain’t messing around be safe playing a devilish game. I'll be glad wen they take ya goofy ass away for that temp murder case. Worry bout that probation officer that’s trynna send you to jail."

More Tweets

Furthermore, in a series of other tweets, Chrisean went scorched earth on Blueface. It was here that she revealed that he hadn't even signed his child's birth certificate. Moreover, she believes Blueface is acting spitefully because she is no longer sharing her checks from Zeus and other bookings. Instead, she has bought her own home and invested in herself. With this latest saga, she has even gone through the trouble of changing her locks. Needless to say, she is scared of Blueface, and it is an unfortunate situation, all around. Let us know what you think of all this, in the comments section below.

