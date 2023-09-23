Tamika Mallory On Chrisean Rock: “We Are Ready To Help”

Recently, NYC-based activist Tamika Mallory took to social media to offer her support to Chrisean Rock. Chrisean just recently had her first child, a son named Chrisean Jr., with Blueface. Since he arrived, she's been subject to a great deal of criticism online. Most recently, she was spotted at Walmart with the newborn, and the child appeared to be improperly secured in his carrier. This got a lot of attention, with many claiming that she was putting him at risk.

Blueface has also been quick to judge Chrisean, accusing her very early on of not making him her top priority. With that being said, adjusting to new motherhood is no easy feat. Mallory wants to make sure that the 23-year-old feels properly supported in her journey. She wrote a message to the reality star today, letting her know that she and other women have her back.

Tamika Mallory Offers Support To Chrisean Rock

"My heart goes out to Chrisean," Mallory began. "I was a young single mother and it is NO JOKE." She then went on to describe how she herself struggled to navigate motherhood, and made mistakes that at times, impacted her child. "While we sit and watch sis struggling to find her way, I want to offer support," she explained. "Please let her know there are a group of women ready to help her (we've already discussed ways we can support). When she said 'instead of filming me, help me' it hit me to my core. I know it's not easy or convenient to intervene in the affairs of people you don't know, but I do it all the time."

"If anyone knows Chrisean," Mallory also added, "tell her we are ready to help." What do you think of Tamika Mallory offering support to Chrisean Rock? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on Chrisean Rock.

