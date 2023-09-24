Jaidyn Alexis & Blueface’s Concert Causes Chrisean Rock To Catch An Attitude: “It’s F**k You”

If you were feeling fatigued by Blueface and Chrisean Rock's toxic situationship before their son was born, you've probably only grown more exhausted as the Cr*zy In Love co-stars continue to use social media as their battleground. It's practically impossible to keep up with the new parents at this point, as both the status of their romance and their recording contract seem to be in constant limbo. Seeing as Rock and her namesake appeared in Blue's "Baby Momma Drama" visual recently, and expressed a desire to make peace with his other co-parent, Jaidyn Alexis, we assumed that the blended family was on their way to healing. However, we once again have our doubts after seeing the Baltimore native's latest Twitter posts.

"Yeah, they singing her song... Jaidyn a ⭐️," Blue tweeted on Saturday (September 23) morning. Hours after this, Rock's account lit up with a message making it clear that she's the real reason Alexis and their shared baby daddy found so much success during their concert. "That s**t was sold out 'cuz they [wanna] see ROCK," the Baddies cast member wrote. "Tbh I was just supporting my baby daddy. Nobody doing MILF Music fr. I'm not signing to any label," she added, despite recently confirming her contract with Blue's new project.

Chrisean Rock Says She's Not Signed to MILF Music, Still Loves Blueface

"The music video was just for promotional purposes only," the black-haired beauty additionally noted. "S**t be cap. It's f**k you," more tweets that landed on Rock's profile in the following hours read. "Why support him if he [f**ks with] people who don't [f**k with] you?" one user asked the "Lit" artist. "I be [doing] my own thing [for real]," she replied. "We love each other, doesn't mean [we're] together."

Things in both the romance and motherhood departments may not be going as anticipated for Chrisean Rock, but that doesn't mean she's not taking any W's lately. Just a few days ago, the 23-year-old proudly showed off the new home she recently purchased for herself and Junior, where no one will be able to kick them out. Check out the video tour Rock gave fans at the link below, and tap back in later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

