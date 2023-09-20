Chrisean Rock Shows Off Her New Home: Watch

If you have had a hard time being able to keep up with the Chrisean Rock timeline, we do not blame you one bit. Now, there is another storyline to add to this never-ending cycle of news stories. The 23-year-old just gave birth to her baby boy, Chrisean Jr., on September 3. Of course, nothing comes easy for the TV star and baby mama to Blueface. There have been tons of lashing out between the two, conflicts with Jaidyn Alexis, and so many other outside factors. You might even start to wonder if she is now more of a trending topic than her baby daddy.

She even made it into his music video for his latest video for, "Baby Momma Drama." Rock has been calling Blueface weird lately, and this definitely fits the bill. DJ Akademiks even spoke about the situation on Adam22's stream. He truly feels that she is bigger than Blueface ever was, because of her personality and everything surrounding the child.

Chrisean Rock Celebrates Her New Purchase

Well, more people are going to continue to join her Instagram Live because now, she just bought her own home. There are no details yet on where the house is located, but she could barely contain her excitement. In the video clip above she says, "I'm gonna cry guys. I got my first kid. Somewhere where I can call home and never get kicked out." Honestly, we are so happy for Rock, as this can hopefully be a fresh start for her and her new child. She even had a hard time opening the front door she was so thrilled. Congratulations to Chrisean for buying her own place!

What are your initial thoughts on Chrisean Rock buying her own home? Do you think Blueface will ever be allowed near her house? Or, do you think this a sign that she is totally ready to move on and start a new life? We want to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest breaking news around Chrisean Rock, as well as the rest of the pop culture world.

