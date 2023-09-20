DJ Akademiks Claims Chrisean Rock Is More Popping Than Blueface, He Responds

DJ Akademiks is a seasoned pundit when it comes to the hip-hop world. Although you may not agree with his takes, he is always going to say things that other people won't. Overall, he doesn't have the same stake in the industry as others do. If he were on the radio, he would be a lot tamer with his opinions. However, he is an independent creator, and that gives him the flexibility to truly speak his mind, whenever he wants.

Recently, Akademiks linked up with Adam22 during a livestream. These two have a history of beef, however, in recent years, they have patched things up. Instead, now they just collaborate on streams from time to time, where they will talk about big stories in the hip-hop world. One story that is on everyone's mind right now, is Blueface and Chrisean Rock. These two are always cultivating some sort of drama, and Akademiks attempted to weigh in. In fact, this led to a scorching hot take.

DJ Akademiks Speaks

As you can see in the video above, Ak claims that Chrisean Rock is actually more popular than Blueface. He says that people tune into her livestreams on Instagram, and despite Chrisean not rapping, they just love her personality. As for Blueface, Akademiks says he has to do a lot more to get fans to truly care about what he's doing. Adam22 jumped in by saying that if he were to make Jaidyn Alexis as big, he would have to be compared to Puffy. Although Ak put a stop to that, noting how Ray J is a better comparison.

While some will continue to deem this as a hot take, others certainly agree. One person who doesn't, however, is Blueface. In the replies to No Jumper, Blueface simply wrote "She signed to me." Needless to say, he disagrees with Akademiks, wholeheartedly. Let us know what you think of Akademiks and his hot take, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world.

