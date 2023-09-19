DJ Akademiks Confronts Adam22 Over Allowing Lena The Plug & Jason Luv Tape

"Wasn't this story over?" many fans asked when DJ Akademiks recently held a conversation with No Jumper's Adam22. Well, maybe it shouldn't be too surprising that the podcast hosts are still willing to milk the sensationalist Lena The Plug and Jason Luv story. For those unaware, the gist of it is that Adam, married to Lena, let her film an adult tape with another man, and the couple ended up beefing with Luv as a result. Still, many like Ak want to question how the media personality let this happen in the first place. As Adam explains (quite nastily), polyamory's always been a thing for them, even if this was the first time that Lena slept with another man while they were together.

"If it was a situation where you never knew anybody else that's ever been with her sexually, right? And you kind of felt like she was sexually exclusive to you, do you think you would've been open to this?" DJ Akademiks asked Adam22. "It might've been harder for me to open my mind to it, for sure," he responded. "The reality is that, very early on in our relationship, like you say, me, her, and another dude who was a close friend of mine, we all ended up banging at the same time, and I thought it was hot. It was like a good memory from my perspective.

Read More: Boosie Badazz Thinks Lena The Plug Will Cheat On Adam22 After Jason Luv Sex Tape

Adam22 Gets Pressed By DJ Akademiks Over Lena's Tape

"Listen, we were running trains on girls and s**t when I was young," Adam22 continued. "When I was in high school, basically, when I was 18 or 19. I remember f***ing a girl with two of the homies in the woods. You know, this was just normal s**t at that time. I think that that's, like, the weird thing about it. I'm incentivized as a person who makes p*rn to be more open-minded than I might be otherwise. Everybody kind of sees that logic playing out in my brain. That's why people are always like 'Well, are you gonna f**k a dude?' They do the math in the head and they're like 'Well, what's the next most extreme thing? Oh, it would be him actually f***ing a dude.'

"I'm not gonna f**k a dude, just for the record, so everybody knows," he concluded. "But that's what people are always getting at. For me, doing the biweekly live-streamed org*es and s**t, it's like 'Well, this is not the s**t that I saw myself doing with my life.' But I'm incentivized to do it and I'm having a good time, so why not?" For more news and the latest updates on Adam22 and DJ Akademiks, come back to HNHH.

Read More: Blueface & DJ Akademiks Beefing Because Rapper Slept With Podcaster’s Girl, Wack 100 Alleges