Boosie Badazz Thinks Lena The Plug Will Cheat On Adam22 After Jason Luv Sex Tape

It’s not surprising to see Boosie Badazz making headlines with reckless abandon on our website. While the internet is currently criticizing the Louisana-born lyricist for inviting women over to his house for a tuna sandwich party, Vlad TV has shared an interview clip in which Boosie addressed a pop culture scandal that nearly broke the internet earlier this summer. During his chat with the outlet, the 40-year-old shared his thoughts on Lena The Plug’s sex tape with Jason Luv, and how that might impact her relationship with her husband, Adam22.

“At first I was like, ‘He kinda sick.’ But I thought about side b**ches I done had who liked to see me f**k other b**ches,” Boosie told Vlad. The conversation then shifted to how the No Jumper host has slept with hundreds of other women during his marriage to Lena, but her video with Jason is the first she’s done with another man. Of course, the Southern star pointed out that it’s possible the adult actress could be sleeping with others behind closed doors too.

Read More: Boosie Badazz’s Tuna Sandwich Party Has Fans Divided

Boosie Badazz Speaks on Lena The Plug’s XXX Collab with Jason Luv

“You don’t know who else she f**kin’ if she allowed to do it,” he noted. “She could sneak and geek. Once you open that door, bruh, that door is open. If she opened that door for one, she will sneak f**k seven or eight,” Boosie speculated of Lena’s sexual escapades. “Your wife is your kingdom. That’s how most people feel.”

Filming a sex tape with Jason Luv clearly brought plenty of attention Lena The Plug’s way, and initially, the X-rated actress had plenty of positive things to say about working with her co-star. However, as you may recall, he sat down for a solo interview in the weeks after, during which he gave out a bit too much information for Adam22 and his wife’s liking. Read more about that drama at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

Read More: Adam22 Says Lena The Plug Is “Mad As Hell” At Jason Luv, Couple No Longer Plans To Film Joint Video With Him

[Via]