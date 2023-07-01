No matter how tired we grow of Adam22 discussing his wife’s sex tape with Jason Luv, he won’t stop. Both he and Lena The Plug have made it clear that he’s not a “cuck,” or a “simp.” Rather, the creative is a supportive husband – who even surprised his partner with a new Lamborghini Urus for her work. This past weekend, an interview with Luv reflecting on the recent filming experience with Lena began circulating on Twitter. The Blacked actor sounded pretty confident in his ability to outshine Adam in the bedroom.

“[She] hasn’t been stretched out in a while, so man, I was doing all the stretching,” Jason told the host during their chat. Now that that conversation has gone viral, the No Jumper host has entered the chat with a (seemingly) unserious response for Lena’s co-star. “Hey, Jason Luv. I trusted you to pork my wife,” Adam said in a TikTok posted on Monday (July 17) afternoon. “It seems like that clout is getting to your head. You’re talking real spicy and I ain’t really feeling it.”

Adam22 Speaks on His Wife and Jason Luv’s Adult Video

The controversial blogger went on to say, “Number one, the angle of the dangle is more important than the cubic of the pubic. Number two, my D game? When I’m surfin’ it? Man, it’s just like your mom’s home cooking, ’cause there’s a special ingredient. It’s called love. You ever heard of it?” Of course, Jason did note during his conversation that he could understand why Lena would prefer sleeping with her husband due to their romantic connection. Before ending his video, Adam threatened to “expose” the adult entertainer and cause “problems” for him in the streets of LA. As punishment for publicly commenting on filming with his wife, Luv has also been “blocklisted” from “smashing” Lena again in the future.

Jason Luv may no longer be on Adam22’s list of content creation-approved pals for Lena The Plug. Still, the podcast host did reveal an interesting next potential choice for his wife to film with. 22-year-old Adin Ross got a special request from Adam to sleep with his pornstar partner, though it doesn’t seem likely we’ll actually see anything transpire. Read all about that at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

